Partnership vital for safer cities, meeting told

PARTNERSHIP between youths, government and other stakeholders is seen as one way forward to make Papua New Guinea cities safer.

The need for partnerships was one of many identified during

the first Safer Cities in the Pacific conference that was held last Thursday and Friday in Port Moresby.

Stakeholders such as government agencies, United Nations Women, non-governmental organisations, law and justice sector as well as representatives from the civil society and other Pacific nations shared lessons, good practices and form supportive networks during the meeting.

It was noted that many of the petty crimes such as pick-pocketing and bag snatching were committed by youths because they were unemployed and felt neglected.

To address this issue these youths must be given a purpose in life which would turn them away from these bad acts, National Capital District Commission community and social services manager Kila Dick said.

Dick said that National Capital District Commission was trying its best to utilise the youths and minimise petty criminal activities within Port Moresby by creating programmes such as sporting competitions, small-to-medium enterprise programmes for youths to earn money, the Urban Youth Empowerment Project and the Yumi Lukautim Mosbi programme.

Dick said that Port Moresby had many challenges but he was hopeful that through the forum, networks between stakeholders

could be created to come up with ways to involve the youths in community and national development as he believed that only by standing together could changes be brought about in communities and cities.

