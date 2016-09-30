Partnerships vital: Chung

By HENRY MORABANG

SECURING partnership with government statutory bodies and other corporate companies would ease the financial burden to host the upcoming Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in November.

The Fifa local organising committee and PNG Football Association have a mammoth task of raising the much-needed funds to help stage the world event.

PNG Football Association president David Chung made these comments when welcoming the K1.5 million sponsorship package from Telikom PNG to help deliver the World Cup from Nov 13 to Dec 3 in Port Moresby.

He said the total budget for the World Cup was K22m, with Fifa subsidising with K15m and the PNGFA and the LOC to raise the balance.

Chung said it must be noted that Fifa were responsible for visiting teams team airfares, accommodation and food and their coaching staff, while PNGFA and the LOC were responsible for all other costs related to hosting the event.

He commended Telikom PNG and Air Niugini for their corporate responsibility in taking the lead in supporting the World Cup and urged more companies to support the event.

Telikom PNG is the second local company to come on board as the national supporter while Air Niugini was the first.

Under the K1.5m sponsorship package, the PNGFA boss said Telikom PNG would provide fixed line telecommunication services, wireless telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication end-user services.

The company will also be providing phone lines and internet access for all the four stadiums where the matches will be held during the three weeks of the tournament.

Telikom PNG will provide the telecommunications required to deliver the World Cup because of their infrastructure, which are crucial for the tournament.

About 200 million viewers will be glued to their TVs during the duration of the World Cup to see what PNG can showcase apart from football.

Telikom chief executive officer Michael Donnelly said his company had a long association with football in the country, supporting the semi-professional National Soccer League since its inception in 2007.

He said last year Telikom PNG was able to deliver the quality broadcast of the Pacific Games to the world, including the neighbouring Pacific Island countries.

“As the major corporate sponsor for football in the country, in particular the National Soccer League, it is encouraging to see our local players and teams take to the regional and world tournament. “We are now looking forward to show PNG to the world when PNG hosts the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup,” he said.

He thanked the hard working staff for their contribution and partnership with PNGFA and the LOC to deliver the World Cup in PNG to the world.

Telikom now join hands Air Niugini as national supporters, along with Fifa’s global partners Kia Motors, Adidas, Coca Cola, Wanda Group of Companies and Gazprom.

Related