Some parts of Kairuku Hiri did not vote

SOME parts of Kairuku Hiri Electorate did not vote due to ballot papers not delivered on time.

On Tuesday, ballot papers for Edevu polling station was not issued thus causing chaos among the voters.

While it is reported that most part of the Kairuku Hiri electorate have conducted their polls despite issues with common roll,

People of Mt Koiari living in Port Moresby were not able to vote on time at the Edevu polling station.

Please can the electoral commission explain why the delay was made and clarify the whereabouts of the ballot papers?

This is suspicious.

Di kabebianu

Erima Dark Street

