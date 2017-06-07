Party aims to restore ownership

THE leader of the People’s Movement for Change Party, Garry Juffa, says the party is fighting transnational corruption and wants to restore the ownership of resources and land to Papua New Guineans.

Juffa said transnational corruption, white-collar crime or under-the-table deals were a real threat facing the country and depriving people of their rights to resources.

He said Papua New Guinea was blessed with resources such as land but people did not have business activities on their land.

Juffa was in Mt Hagen on Monday to attend a rally for two party candidates – Lucas Kiap is contesting the Western Highlands regional seat and Nikints Tiptip contesting Dei Open.

Juffa said Kiap and Tiptip had been advocating against corruption.

