Party assures women of reserved seats in parliament

A PEOPLES Progress Party-led governmnet will push for legislative reforms to enable the appointment of four regional women’s representatives to Parlaiment, party leader Ben Micah says.

Micah said that yesterday when announcing the PPP’s policy on reserving seats for women in Parliament at Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

“This is a very important initiative we want to achieve to empower the women of PNG to participate in the decision-making process at this level so that our women can be participants and beneficiaries of our nation’s development.

“PPP is upholding and promoting the aspirations of women –they have rights as citizens to participate in our national development process, and we will be pushing for legislative changes to enable this to happen.”

Micah said that Parlaiment has already passed the Equality and Participation Act 2011 on Nov 23, 2011.

“This act was for 22 women to represent women of each province in Parlaiment. And PPP was party to the passing of the law.

“However, on Feb 22, 2012 , Parliament failed to master an absolute majority to pass an enabling provision through changes to the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Level Govermnets to effect the act.

“So we are now calling on the women voters of PNG to ensure our candidates win their seats so that we can have numbers to push for these legistvative reforms.”

Like this: Like Loading...