Party to develop settlements into urban villages

Opposition Leader and Kandep MP Don Polye says that settlements in the country will be developed into urban villages if his Triumph Heritage Empowerment (THE) party forms the next government.

Speaking at the opening of two of five water supply projects at Lae’s Kanda and Asu Talair settlements last Tuesday, Polye said displaced settlers through eviction would be a thing of the past under his THE party-led government.

The water projects were funded by Lae MP and THE party candidate Loujaya Kouza.

Polye said the eviction of settlements in Lae, Port Moresby and other centres was done to suit foreign business interests.

“We have had enough of them being refugees in their own country,” Polye said. “It must stop now.”

He assured the inhabitants of the settlements that his government would shelve a plan to evict them to make way for a fishing project on the land they had been living on for ages.

“Our new government will put an end to indigenous citizens being evicted from settlements or called settlers at a place they call a home away from home,” he said.

“These places will be mapped out into lots and sections,” Polye said.

“Basic services like sewage, water and electricity supplies with utilities will be installed for our people to enjoy their life like others.”

For instance, he said, land titles would be issued to settlers in Morata, ATS, Sabama and other settlements across the country.

Polye said the government, which he is confident of leading, would like to see fellow citizens own a piece of land and home each.

