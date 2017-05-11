Party execs misjudge pact: Basil

Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil says the party’s non-parliamentary executives do not respect and understand its alliances with coalition partners.

Basil said that Opposition parties contesting the general election have made a pact not to endorse candidates in seats being contested by the other Opposition leaders.

He and party general-secretary Morris Tovebae are at loggerheads over the selection of the party’s election candidates. In some cases, Basil and Tovebae have each nominated Pangu Pati candidates for the same seat.

“I hope by now, the Opposition leaders will know that from Pangu’s Parliamentary wing, we have tried our best to honour the Opposition coalition’s pact,” he said.

“It is our executives, non-parliamentarian, that didn’t respect and understand how important our coalition relationship which is very crucial to the formation of the next government.

“At the personal level, I will still maintain the respect and will not campaign against Opposition party leader’s seats.

“Mutual respect amongst party leaders plays an important factor in formation of governments, and I cannot risk that amongst my Opposition coalition – the MPs that I know and understand best.

“I cannot allow this to ruin my reputation in the political arena that I have built up over the years.”

Basil said political history showed that governments were formed by coalitions and not a single political party.

“The problem Pangu Pati has encountered in this election has happened before in the 2012 national election,” he said.

“We will bring everything back to the table at the national convention after the national election to asses and fix.

“In the meantime, we have an election to go through, and I don’t see this as a setback for us but a challenge that we need to address after the national election.”

