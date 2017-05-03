Party focuses on fixing small problems

THE PNG One Nation Party is focusing its attention on fixing the small problems first to make fixing the bigger issues easier.

The party is being led into this general election by founder Joseph Tonde, who filed his nomination in Port Moresby last Thursday, to contest the Port Moresby North-West open in the National Capital District.

Tonde, who is a strong Adventist, said the party is concerned about fixing small problems at the family, household and ward levels before looking into bigger issues.

“We believe in a governance approach that is focused at the bottom level upwards,” he said.

“A system of Governance that looks at addressing small issues at the settlements, community, ward and household levels that is affecting the lives of our people.

“That is unique with our new political party and so far, we have endorsed almost 50.”

