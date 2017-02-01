Party hands over constitution, policies

By MALUM NALU

THE People’s Party is the first political party to hand over its amended constitution and policies to the Registry of Political Parties.

Party president Douglas Ivarato handed over the documents to the Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu during the party’s one-day convention in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Gelu said it had set a good example to the other parties which had not fixed their constitutions and policies.

“The People’s Party is the first to give the revised policies and constitution going into the 2017 election,” he said.

“We haven’t received anything yet from the other 36 political parties. These are things that we will be calling on them to give to us before going into the 2017 election.”

Gelu said constitutions and policies were “very important requirements for any political party.

“Whatever policies you took with you into the 2012 election are no longer relevant now and you need to change those policies, revise those policies.”

“At the same time, if there is a need for you to make changes to any of the provisions in your constitution, this is the time to make those changes.”

Gelu said most parties had the same policies.

“I’ve been reminding political parties that whatever policies you’ve taken with you into the last election, and have not worked, must be revised and come up with new policies,” he said.

Civil Aviation Minister and Esa’ala MP Davis Steven said the policies were in line with the coalition led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“Some of our flagship policies are emphasis on education, and developing human capital of our country, we thought that it was better to continue working with the coalition,” he said.

