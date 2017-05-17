Party must not repeat mistake, Gelu says

PANGU Pati must ensure that it never repeats what it has done by submitting names of candidates late, Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu says.

Commenting on the Pangu fiasco, which could have greatly affected its running in the 2017 general election but averted at the last minute with the handing in of the final candidate list by general-secretary Morris Tovebae, Gelu said it was fortunate that the Pangu council got together and sorted out differences to allow for the final list of candidates.

He said that in future, all endorsements must be left to the Pangu council and not the parliamentary leader or provincial branches.

“They can make suggestions, but it goes to the Pangu council and let the council be the sole body that will make the decision,” Gelu told The National.

