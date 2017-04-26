Party is not at fault, the Members are

Prime Minister is expected to travel to Kabwum to witness the nomination of his PNC candidate today (April 26) and everyone will want to take a glimpse of the nation’s top man.

The last visit was no different on a Sunday of April 22, 2012, when he want there to endorse his candidate come Governor-General Bob Dadae.

The people fall in love with the PM and PNC then and sent Bob Dadae to parliament with a comfortable margin.

The irony of it all was that after five years of undisturbed PNC rule, nothing has changed for this very isolated district for the PM to see.

Instead problems have worsened; nothing can be seen of the PNC’s five main development policies of education, health, infrastructure, commerce, and law and order in this part of the country.

Kabwum health centre and Etep Rural Hospital have no medicines most of the time to an extent that health workers gave up and drifted off to Lae, Wasu Secondary School lack infrastructure with run down facilities that students have to use the nearby bushes to relieve themselves and took their baths in the rivers kilometers away from school.

Sorcery-related deaths have been hitting the headlines from here due to the absence of law and order.

It is good O’Neill decides to travel there again as none of the ordinary folks can afford to come to the nearest urban centre which is Lae to see him as it cost K380 to get from Kabwum to Lae one way and K410 from Wasu to Lae one way.

With the demise of Lutheran Shipping these are the only means of getting to and from Lae.

PNC cannot be held responsible for the miseries of all the districts in the country but the bug has to stop somewhere.

Finally, Morobe has propped up the PNC lead government with seven members in Kabwum, Finschhafen, Tewai Siassi, Markham, Nawae, and Menyamya.

These members should have pushed for a road running through Markham, Nawae, Kabwum, Tewai Siassi, and Fischhaffen within the last five years.

Kapi Lok

Kabwum

