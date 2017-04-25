Party official unaware of Sir Peter’s departure

PEOPLE’s Party president Douglas Ivarato says that he is not aware that party leader and Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas has left them for the People’s National Congress.

Ivaroto said that he only learnt about Sir Peter joining the People’s National Congress party from the media after its leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced Sir Peter would be contesting the Enga regional seat as a PNC candidate.

“But Ipatas has not resigned from the party yet,” Ivarato said.

“In fact, we have already prepared his election poster under our party.”

He said the People’s Party had been behind O’Neill in his five-year reign and they were expecting to go into the election as partners.

“Where the People’s Party has put up a candidate for a seat, the People’s National Congress party will not put up its candidate, and vice-versa.”

PNC general secretary Eddie Jondi said Sir Peter was an MP of the party.

