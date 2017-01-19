Party officials to meet with registrar

ALL presidents, treasurers and general-secretaries of the 18 political parties with members of parliament are required to attend a one-day forum on Jan 27 where they will be asked to justify the large amounts of public money paid to them.

Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu told The National yesterday that he would guide the officials through on a template for presidents, treasurers and general-secretaries of political parties.

“The template is a performance template in which we will require all the party executives, especially the general-secretary, president and treasurer, to report to us every month starting this year,” he said.

“I will go through with them, and also explain to them, why it is important for them to give us those performance reports.”

Party officials came under the spotlight this week when Gelu revealed in The National that general-secretaries were currently being paid on Public Service Grade 20 (more than K4000 per fortnight) while presidents and treasurers received K1200 a month.

“The performance template that I’ll be going through with them is in relation to the payments they receive,” Gelu said.

“What I’m saying is that we should have a framework in place that would justify the type of payment they are receiving from the State. The work that they are doing. So we know that these people are being paid for doing some work.

“So if somebody comes and asks me what the general-secretary for this party has been doing last year, or the last couple of months, then I have something that I can show to that person.

“Right now, I don’t have any evidence to show that this is what these people have been doing. Just like public servants in government departments and agencies where they have this quarterly reporting that they do.

“What we are trying to do is apply this to the general-secretaries, presidents and treasurers of political parties.

“What we are trying to do is to work with the Department of Personnel Management to get a template that would justify the payment of public funds for the salaries of these (party) executives.”

