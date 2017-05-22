Party promises to improve free-education policy

PARADISE Kingdom Party will be looking at improving the free education policy to include school leavers, a party candidate says.

Kerema open candidate Joe Lokoloko, who is contesting under the party, said their main focus will be making free education inclusive for all Papua New Guineans.

“Human resource is the main tool in developing a province and a country,” Lokoloko said.

“You develop the human resource and you will change the province.

“For Kerema, it’s been 40 years and yet our Gulf is the least developed province in the country.”

Lokoloko said he was running for change and development.

“Basic education and health care are the most important things to look at,” he said.

“Our people have to be educated and healthy, then together we can develop and change our province.”

Lokoloko said it didn’t matter who wins the seat, as long as there was new leadership.

“But if I am given the mandate to represent the people of Kerema, I will first develop the human resource by focusing on education and health services and then together with the people we will bring change to Gulf.”

