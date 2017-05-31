Party ready to fight: Kimisopa

NEW Generation Party leader and Goroka MP Bire Kimisopa is confident the party he will have more MPs come the elections.

Kimisopa, who is the only surviving party MP after Manus MP Ronnie Knight and Jiwaka Governor William Tongap left to join other parties, said he may be alone now but in July there would be many more members.

Speaking at a fundraising dinner for Ialibu-Pangia seat candidate Prof Sam Sirox Kari, Kimisopa said the New Generational Party was ready to fight and had endorsed 62 candidates.

The party, which was formed in 2006, won 12 seats in the 2007 elections and three in 2012.

“We came in with three MPs in 2012 but now we have the last man standing,” Kimisopa said.

“The New Generational Party will not dwell on something that is dead, ours is about tomorrow.

“Our focus is preparing for the future because we are small but we represent at least 90 per cent of our people.

“Our people are continuing to live in huts still wondering whether the government will come to their aid.

“We owe that generation of PNG, the more we languish in a bottomless pit of criticism, envy and jealousy, we lose sight of our people.”

