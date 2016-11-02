Party to set up base in Lae

THE PNG Party will set up its base in Lae to cater for candidates in Morobe wanting to contest the 2017 general election, Morobe branch president Khay Takiseng says.

“Intending candidates in the province who want to join PNG Party can come to our office with their profiles after we secure our office,” he said.

He told The National that he would work with his team to screen possible candidates to be endorsed under the party banner.

Takiseng said the PNG Party was conducting awareness throughout the province to educate people about voting for good leaders.

He said they would work closely with the Pangu Pati led by Bulolo MP Sam Basil. “We would work closely with them in doing awareness throughout the province in the lead up to the general elections,” he said.

Takiseng said other parties such as the PNG National Party were also considered allies of PNG Party and they would join forces during the pre-election period to educate voters in Morobe.

