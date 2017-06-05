Party told: EC follows the law on poll listing

By LUKE KAMA

REGISTRAR of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu says the decision to declare as independent candidates contesting under the PNG Human Rights Party was done in accordance with the law.

Gelu was responding to concerns raised by the founder and president of PNG Human Rights Party Felix Andrew Vitata in a letter to the registry and the PNG Electoral Commission.

Vitata refuted claims that there were executive factions in the party.

“The only recognised and authorised executives of the party are being forwarded to the political party office through the party convention report and the office must uphold the report and the executives appointed through it,” he said.

He said the PNG Human Rights Party endorsed 52 candidates and all campaigned and advocated on party policies over the last four weeks and they were PNG Human Rights Party-endorsed candidates and not independent ones.

“It is very late for the registry to arrive at such decision which would be so damaging to the party and its candidates,” Vitata said.

“I strongly condemn such decision by the registry as premature and urged the registry to uphold our party convention report and executives appointed.”

Gelu, however, told The National that the problem was not with the registry but the party itself and the registry was only enforcing the law.

“That party had a split soon after it was registered,” he said.

“They had two sets of executives and my office advised them that they cannot do that and urged them to reconcile and agree to one set of executives only.

“They did not do this, resulting in two groups submitting their own list of candidates and the law does not allow for this.

“Therefore, a decision was made to declare their candidates independents.”

Gelu said the decision to declare their candidates independents was done within the law.

“I asked them to reconcile and they refused so I have to apply the law to deal with hooligans such as this.

“It is an internal party matter which the two factions have to solve and not the registry or the PNG Electoral Commission.”

