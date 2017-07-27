Party vows to stick with allies

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE Triumph Heritage Empowerment (THE) party will stick with its current allies regardless of whether they remain in the opposition or form the government, Opposition Leader Don Polye said yesterday.

He said the party had won only two seats and some were still to be declared.

“When all the seats are declared, then the members of THE party will make their position known,” Polye said in response to questions from journalists.

“At the moment, we are still the members of the alternative government,” he said.

“I am still the leader of the opposition and we are still on the opposition side until the new government comes to the office.”

Polye, who contested the Kandep Open seat which has yet to be declared, said his party would stick to its “traditional friends and partners”.

