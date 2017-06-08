Party’s website launch aims to boost campaign

Papua New Guinea One Nation Party launched its website on Sunday in Port Moresby as a platform to boost the campaign of its 41 candidates contesting the general elections.

Party leader and candidate for Port Moresby North-West, Joseph Joe Tonde, said the website that was established by his media team to use as a platform to market party policies and his candidates.

Tonde also launched his campaign in the programme.

He said the website had background information about his party, party policies and information about the 41 candidates his party had endorsed. Tonde said if his party formed the next government, there would separate ministries for youth, women and religion so that they would have their own budgets.

He said his party was Christian-oriented and would have a ministry for religion so that churches in the country would receive direct funding from the government.

He said previous governments had forgotten about youths which saw them resorting to violence and other criminal activities.

Tonde said mothers, who were the backbone of the family, deserved more support.

