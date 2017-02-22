Pass on knowledge for future benefit: Professor

Knowledge should be passed on in order to benefit even future generations, Prof Janelle Allison of the University of Tasmania in Australia told 18 people who graduated on Monday with certificates in research.

The course was run in collaboration with the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).

“If you pass on your reflections and share what you have learned we can say that this collaboration will benefit yourself, others and those to come in the future,” Allison said.

Also present at the occasion in Port Moresby was managing director for NFA John Kasu who congratulated the students and reminded them that their training was for the development of the country.

“This building of mental capacity will assist in development and add value, especially in the fisheries sector,” Kasu said.

He thanked those who collaborated to run the training course which ended with Monday’s graduation.

Dr Chris Barlow of ACIAR said the programme was the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific and that the 18 graduates, who were attached with NFA, were the first in the region to graduate.

“It’s not just about fisheries but also about life skills, and learning these life skills to be used in the years to come in PNG and we will see a lot more of these programmes in the future,” Barlow said. The University of Tasmania deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Brigid Heywood reminded the graduates that in ‘rich collaboration’ the university, ACIAR and NFA have invested a lot into their training and that they should actively participate in addressing issues in their sector.

“This investment in you goes into your sector so that you can actively participate in sustainability, food security and global issues,” Heywood said, adding that more training would be conducted.

