Past years exciting for CPL: Singh

THE past year had been an exciting one for the City Pharmacy Limited Group with the opening of two Stop and Shop supermarkets at Harbour City and Koki, chief executive officer Ravi Singh says.

He said the group had picked two good locations to cater to its customers in Downtown, Hanuabada, Tatana and other coastal villages.

“We also opened a new Jacks clothing store at Vision City in the last week of 2015 and it has been well received by our customers,” he said.

“Overall the retail market in Port Moresby had been subdued in 2016 and customer spending was lower than previous years,” Singh said.

But he said Prouds and Jacks of PNG did well.

“This shows a demand for good quality products at affordable prices,” he said.

“We have ensured that Prouds Duty Free store prices are competitive with other international airports specially Brisbane and Cairns.

“Jacks of PNG now has two stores – in the Waigani Central complex and in Vision City.

“Both stores have been well received by our customers.”

Singh said the Stop and Shop supermarkets supported more than 500 farmers in the Highlands region and Central province who supplied fruits and vegetables on a daily basis. “Certain products like apples, pears, oranges and brown onions are still imported to meet customer demand.”

Like this: Like Loading...