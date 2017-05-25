Pastor, candidate refute media report

By TABITHA NERO

A PASTOR and a candidate for the Wapenamanda open seat in Enga say they were never involved in any election-related incident recently in the district.

Speaking on behalf of lawyer and candidate Gregory Manda, the founder of Model Nation Party (MNP), Pastor Dian Warep, said that he and Manda had built a reputation in the district and nation and would not get involved in such reported activities.

“Greg Manda and I have a reputation of peace in Tsak Valley and in the nation and proper investigation should be done before such reports are published,” Warep said.

He said this in response to an allegation made by MP Rimbink Pato, claiming that Manda’s supporters were involved in a clash and removed the Topak Bridge at a campaign rally.

Provincial police commander George Kakas could not be reached for comment but police on the ground say Warep was at Mt Hagen while Manda was at not at the scene when the incident occurred.

District administrator Simon Wais condemned the actions of those who removed the bridge and said that he would advise candidates to talk to their supporters to stop illegal activities and instead promote a free, fair and peaceful election.

