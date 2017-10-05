Pastor gets house worth K22,000

Members of the Wagpel Christian Apostolic Fellowship Church in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, have built a new house for their pastor.

The three-bedroom house, which cost the congregation K20,000, was seen as an answer to their prayers and their shepherd, Ps Paul Tepi and his family, will now live in comfort to minister to them.

Eighteen years after the Wagpel Christian Apostolic Fellowship (CAF) Church was established this was the first major project by the church.

Pastor Paul Willie led the construction work.

Founding pastor Gabriel Bak said he was pleased to see members having faith and moving it with their actions.

Bak said after he left, Pastor Paul Willie, Ps Nicholas Peng, and Ps Onda Marcus and Tep who took the lead to grow the church to its current stage.

“We had financial constraints and most of the church members are unemployed but through prayer and faith in God we are seeing this house come into completion,” Bak said.

Bak said through the church work on the Wagpel Health Centre had started and it would soon be opened to serve more than 20,000 people in Komkui and Hagen Urban LLGs.

He said that church played a vital role in the community.

“Through this church many of the youths had their lives changed.”

He thanked those who assisted, including Paulus Ropa, an Assembly of God (AOG) church member, for giving his land to build the church.

“This investment is for you and for your children as nothing is wasted in God’s work,” Bak said

“You will reap in abundance and enjoy the fullness of life.”

