Pastor looks for lost boy’s parents

By TONY PALME

A PASTOR in Jiwaka is looking for the parents of a 10-year-old boy living with him so they can be reunited and the boy can go to school.

Papua New Guinea Christian Fellowship pastor Thomas Norum from Kimil in North Waghi, Jiwaka, told The National on Sunday that Daniel Kami and his brother Sammy had not seen their parents for more than four years.

“He has been living with me for two weeks. The past four months, he lived with one of our neighbours,” Norum said.

“He lived in Mt Hagen for four years before he came to Kimil.

“He cries every day and wants to go back to his parents but it is very difficult to connect him with them.”

Norum found out from Daniel that he and his younger brother got separated from their father in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, in 2013.

He does not known where Sammy is.

“Daniel told me they lived with their parents at Gerehu Stage Two in Port Moresby before,” he said.

Kami told Norum that his father’s name is Kami Hulape from Kerema, Gulf, and his mother is Sandy from Chimbu who is a nurse.

Kami told Norum that they travelled with their father to Mt Hagen.

They got separated when their father walked into a supermarket.

Norum wants Kami to be reunited with his parents. Norum can be contacted on 7255 4099.

