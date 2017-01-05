Pastor points out cause of increasing lawlessness

By JUNIOR UKAHA

SPIRITISM is one of the many causes of the accelerating law and order problems in the Hinterlands of Finschhafen in Morobe, a Lutheran Church pastor says.

Pastor Figet Somba from the Babuso parish in the Quembung circuit in Kote district of the Evangelical Lutheran church (ELC) said this last week following the conclusion of a week-long meeting.

Somba and a team of pastors have been for the last three years, conducting religious meetings in the area and trying to address the problem.

The ELC conducted a reconciliation meeting at Mukusing village in the Ward 13 area of the Yabim-Mape local level government last month.

More than 1000 people attended the week-long meeting and surrendered their lives to the Lord.

Among the group were three killers, 15 sorcerers and eight hardcore criminals.

“In my work I have found out that many people in the area still believe in spiritism,” Somba said.

“They believe in stones, snakes and the spirits of their ancestors and this has created division among the people.

“This has made me think and prayed on how best we can tackle this problem because Finschhafen is the birth place of the Gospel.

“I have seen that people who want material goods and services are consulting spirits.

“And there are others who wanted to improve their knowledge on worldly issues that take part in spiritism.

“They have killed chicken or other animals and sprinkled their blood and gave offerings to the spirits to get power.

“Once these people get engaged with the spirits it is difficult to make them change.

“They will go from bad to worse.”

Somba said the belief and worship of spirits were the main reason why law and order has gone out of hand in the Hinterlands of Finschhafen, particularly in the Pindiu area.

Like this: Like Loading...