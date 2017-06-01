Pastor says true leaders lead by example

A TRUE leader will live by principle, lead by example and lay down his or her life for the good of others, a pastor says.

“The world is in need of men and women who will not be bought, sold or bent easily,” Pastor Zacharia Bofianke of the Voice of Truth Ministries in Papua New Guinea (VTMPNG) said.

“These are men and women of principle who will stand true despite opposition, criticism and challenges.”

He gave the message at the ministry’s first national executive meeting held at Geamsau Lutherran conference centre in Lae, Morobe earlier this month.

The event saw the swearing-in of the ministry’s national executives and the national church board.

Ps Bofianke also stressed the importance of organisation and order given that VTMPNG has seen an increase in its congregation numbers.

“Moses and Aaron were like a ministry leading the children of Israel out of Egypt but as they were about to enter the promised land, God told Moses to set up an organisation led by men of understanding, who were leaders to tens of thousands of people, as is written in Deuteronomy 1:13-15.

God was the centre of the organisation,” he said.

Bofianke urged the appointed executives to walk in love as Jesus said in John 15:13 – “There is no greater love than for a man to lay down his life for his friends,” Ps Bofianke said.

