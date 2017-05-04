Pastor warns Christians

A PASTOR in Jiwaka has warned Christians that their faith would be tested during the election period.

Rev Philip Polye, of the Kudjip Nazarene Emmanuel Church, told his congregation last week that the devil would test their faith and destroy their relationship with God.

Nolye encouraged them and other Christians to continue to pray and seal and protect themselves with the power of the blood of Jesus.

“The devil will see this as an opportune time to increase and execute its bad plans to destroy God’s people,” he said.

“We must be prepared at all times to avoid its tricks.”

He stressed that sin has increased tremendously to a level where God’s wrath may explode.

“We are in a similar time to that of Noah who was a very clean man in God’s eyes so his life was spared during the flood.”

Nolye warned Christians to avoid giving in to the excitement of the elections because they may be easily swayed by the devil.

He said the election was a seasonal event and God would give wisdom to people to choose their leaders.

“The devil is ready to catch you in the campaign houses at night, it will test you with dirty money (bribery), tempt you to commit adultery and fornication or drink alcohol,” Polye said.

“The devil comes to steal, kill and destroy. It is best we remain in our homes and keep our relationship with God intact.”

Polye said Christians today were facing a lot of challenges and would be going through a lot of trials and tribulations.

He pointed out that those led by the Spirit could easily work out the tricks of the devil and protect themselves in their journey of faith in Jesus Christ.

Nolye advised the youths of the church to keep their purity which was pleasing to God.

“Seek first God’s kingdom and His righteousness and everything shall be added unto you,” he quoted Mathew 6:33.

The election period is beginning and it was the time in the Highlands when large amounts of money is played to their supporters by candidates to lure votes.

Flow of money and campaign houses maybe the places Christians can avoid to keep their faith.

