Pastor’s dream realised with the opening of K28,000 church in Morobe

A NEW ministry opened a church building at Yalu Village in the

Wampar LLG, Morobe over the weekend.

The church building has been the dream of Pastor Tobias Mangiar for the last 10 years and was built at the cost of K28,000.

Jesus Ministry of PNG general superintendant Pastor Andrew Sape and other pastors from Western Highlands, Chimbu, Eastern Highlands and Morobe were present to witness the opening.

Mangiar said his brother and the Morobe provincial government have assisted him with funding to build the church.

“I joined the ministry after coming off the streets and from a life that was not godly in 2007.

“The truth is in the Bible and I urge all to read the Bible and understand it as it is the only

way one can find truth,” said Mangiar.

The Jesus Ministry operates in the five offices has stated in Ephesians 4:11 and is an emerging church with no more than 2000 members.

Sape said the ministry was expanding to other parts of the country and more

churches would be built in the coming years.

Sape said global issues, where to worship and whom to worship were some things that many people should be mindful of.

He said believers have God’s words but did not know the God of these words.

He further stated that the aim of the church was to make Jesus known.

