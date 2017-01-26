Pastors support idea to make Bible a core subject in schools

PASTORS from various denominations in Morobe are supportive of the idea to make the Bible a core subject in schools.

A pastor from Assemblies of God Church in Lae, William Tiki made the statement saying that the idea proposed by Government Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari was timely.

He said the idea that the Bible should be used as a one of the core subject in schools, colleges, universities was a new pathway for the nation’s prosperity.

“Being a Christian country we have accepted the Bible and placed it in the Parliament. Now our next step is to have a big influence and impact our nation through developing our human resources. Human resource is the greatest asset of the nation and not oil and gas,” Tiki said.

The clergy said teaching the Bible as core subject would help change the attitude of the children and youths in the nation.

“Our children’s attitudes will change when the Bible is introduced as one of the core subjects.

“We have a problem in the attitudes of people and how can we solve it? Put the Bible as core subject in the education system for a new pathway for the nation to prosper.”

