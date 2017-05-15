Pastors surrender weapons

PASTORS were among hundreds who surrendered their weapons during the arms amnesty period in Hela a few weeks ago.

Lt Kelvin Lake, the intelligence officer for the joint taskforce in charge of the gun surrender programme said he had taken weapons from pastors who needed them for protection.

He said it was evident that pastors had the weapons not to trigger problems or kill enemies but it was for their own protection mostly due to the payback killing which was deeply rooted.

The joint taskforce team found out that many weapons had been taken into the province for safety reasons but that in itself was criminal.

He said the team was there to help and facilitate the exercise and it was the work of the community that resulted in the surrender of weapons.

Laki said of the 1000-plus weapons surrendered, 300 were high powered factory-made guns. There were also grenades, homemade grenade launchers and police-issued weapons as well as a range of ammunition.

“We conducted awareness, targeted surrenders and high-profile warlords or criminals in the communities. In terms of intelligence, we got information from people everywhere in the province.

“People selling betel nut or cigarettes were sources of intelligence. Regardless of status, the information supplied played a big role in the general picture of the operation,” he said.

Lt Coleman Umul said every operation was based on information and if people did not provide information, it would be a difficult task.

He said for the high-risk areas, they needed plans and information, especially on hotspot areas and polling sites.

