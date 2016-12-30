Patel thanks CPL staff for great work

CITY Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group chairman Mahesh Patel has thanked the employees for ensuring that customers enjoyed their Christmas shopping.

Patel, pictured, made the statement when commenting on the company’s operation throughout the festive period.

He said various businesses served customer well.

“Our various businesses served customers well and we maintained our commitment of low prices for basic necessities,” Patel said.

“Most importantly, I will like to thank all the hard working staff of CPL group who have worked tirelessly over the holiday period to ensure our customers have a great Christmas shopping experience.”

He noted that more than a million customers went through the group’s outlets for Christmas shopping.

“The CITY Pharmacy Limited group through our Stop and Shop supermarkets, City Pharmacy, Hardware Haus, Jack’s clothing store, Prouds duty free store and Paradise Cinemas were happy to serve more than a million customers in the past few days. Our Stop and Shop supermarkets were especially busy in the week leading up to Christmas, including Christmas Day. Our commitment and promise of providing daily essentials at low prices attracted a large number of customers.”

CPL Group is retail and wholesale organisation founded in 1986 and listed on the Port Moresby Stock Exchange.

