Patients evacuted to be treated

A double emergency evacuation was done for a pregnant mother and a sick baby from Manau Health Center in Sohe district, Northern, yesterday by an helicopter to Lae for treatment, according to Dr Sarah Dunn from YWAM Medical Ships.

Dunn told The National that the YWAM Medical Ships team was in the area conducting its clinic when a mother was having contraction and was in labour. The midwife specialist found that the baby was lying horizontally and not the right position to be born.

“We are really glad that she came to seek help because she knew something was not right.”

Dunn said they identified the problem and were able to stabilise her condition before contacting Manolos Aviation to evacuate her to Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae for treatment.

She said Manolos Aviation has an agreement with the Northern Provincial Health Authority to evacuate sick mothers by helicopter.

“We were able to make phone calls with the team work between us , the community, the provincial health authority and Manolos Aviation. Everyone worked togetherand the helicopter came and pick her and took her to Lae, and she was treated.

Dunn said there was also an eight-month-old baby who was having severe breathing problems and was taken to the health center and they were able to stabilise the baby and prepare it for evacuation.

The baby was also taken to Lae and received treatment at Angau Memorial Hospital.

