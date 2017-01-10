Patients privileged to have doctors: Official

By SHARLYNE ERI

DOCTORS serving in urban clinics decrease the number of referral cases to the Port Moresby General Hospital, Kaugere Clinic manageress Janet Pongone says.

Pongone told The National that patients attending the clinic were privileged to have a doctor who provided medical services from Monday to Friday.

She said since Doctor Patrick Koliwan’s posting to the clinic in 2014, the number of referrals had been reduced. He treated patients at the clinic.

“Previously, most cases were referred to PMGH to be seen by doctors. But since the arrival of the doctor, most of the patients are treated here. He only refers them to PMGH if he wants them to be seen by specialist doctors.”

Pongone said the specialist care coordinated by NCD Health Services and PMGH had brought vital services such as surgical and ear, nose and throat clinics closer to patients.

She said the specialist doctors visited the clinic on a monthly basis according to their schedules.

“NCD Health Services has a schedule for specialist doctors. So sometimes when they have time on their schedule, they come especially for the surgical clinic, ear, nose and throat clinic which is from PMGH. They go around all the urban clinics on a monthly basis.”

Meanwhile Pongone said unlike clinic Badili Clinic which had a history of criminal activities, the Kaugere Clinic did not experience such acts and staff was able to perform their duties with ease.

