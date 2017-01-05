Patients to use new hospital facilities

By GYNNIE KERO

PATIENTS seeking treatment at the Wewak General Hospital in East Sepik will be able to use new hospital wards and ablution blocks in the next two months.

Former board chairman Allan Bird said renovation work on these wards and ablutions would soon be completed.

While providing updates on the hospital’s achievements yesterday, he also made known his resignation as chairman of the Wewak General Hospital and the member representing provincial hospitals on the National Health Board. Bird’s resignation was effective as at December 20, 2016, as he plans to contest the regional seat for East Sepik in the general election.

“I have been very passionate about improving health in my province and the country as a whole. Resigning was not an easy decision and one taken with great personal sadness,” he said.

“I leave the hospital in the care of my very able deputy chair Sister Celine Yakasere, a very professional board and chief executive officer (Wewak General Hospital) Mark Mauludu.

“We have:

Gone from being last to one of the top five public institutions in the country, in terms or transparency and accountability;

achieved the fastest turn-around time of any public hospital in the country in terms of patient care (20 minutes);

secured K3.5 million and now four wards and two ablution blocks are nearing completion, with all the necessary new equipment ready to be deployed. They will be ready for use in March this year;

secured a further K5 million at the end of 2016 to continue the rehabilitation work and to commence construction of staff housing; and,

Recently received K200,000 to go towards the new Nursing College for the province.

“We are in final discussions with various donor partners, particularly Australia, for funding other critical infrastructure at the hospital and the announcements will be made.”

