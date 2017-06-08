Pato was the answer for the people

AFTER struggling for two decades, Rimbink Pato (Wapenamanda MP) was the answer for the people.

For the last couple of terms before Pato came in to power, we didn’t see any tangible services touched the four constituencies in Wapenamanda district.

When Pato was elected as MP in 2012, within four years, he shaped Wapenamanda and brought back the toned image of the district.

Major projects undertaken under his leadership were sealing of Tsak Road costing some millions, major upgrading of Low-Lai Road and sealing of station fitter roads.

And also setting Mini-Hydro at Tale Manges while presenting two major health centers to Aiyale Valley and Minamba Valley.

In the current election, voters have the power to make the right decision because from my view, what we have witnessed so far is just a beginning.

Kepe Kyaka

