Pato blocked from rally

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Rimbink Pato has condemned the action of a lawyer candidate and his supporters for allegedly removing a bridge, denying him presence at a campaign rally that resulted in violence.

Pato said the candidate, Gregory Manda, who is endorsed by the Model Nation Party, is under threat of being arrested under the Infrastructure Act 2010 for damaging public infrastructure which is punishable by a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and K500,000 fine.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Tsak Valley where supporters clashed with each other, damaging vehicles as well as burning campaign houses with injuries to supporters of the incumbent MP and candidate.

Pato blamed the candidate and the founder of Model Nation Party Pastor Dian Warep, who is also from the area, for removing the Topak Bridge with the intention to stop him from attending the rally.

“I didn’t attend the rally and turned back. It was instigated by Manda and party founder Pastor Warep. It resulted in clashing of supporters,” Pato told The National.

“They disturbed my rally so I can’t attend the rally.

“We are lawyers and we are always bound to uphold the rule of law at all times. We should not instigate violence to intimidate the voters in any means.

“I will lay a formal complaint about the removal of the bridge as such action is against the law under the Infrastructure Act 2010 which imposes 15 years of maximum imprisonment and K500,000 fine.”

