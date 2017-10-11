Pato calls on nations to help save ocean

FOREIGN Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato has urged nations to assist efforts by Pacific Islands countries to protect the Pacific Ocean.

He addressed the special Pacific event at the “Our Oceans” conference held in Malta recently.

Among those attending the event was Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Dame Meg Taylor.

The Pacific Islands leaders represented at the event were from Palau, Kiribati, Niue, Fiji, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Pato congratulated the European Union for its commitment to assist Pacific Islands nations to protect the ocean.

The European Union and Sweden signed a partnership agreement with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to provide a funding support of 45 million euros to help in protecting the Pacific Ocean.

