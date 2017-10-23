Pato meets with Papua New Guinean pilots in Dubai

PAPUA New Guinean pilots flying in the United Arab Emirates met up with Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato in Dubai on Friday.

Pato was in Dubai for talks with the United Arab Emirate government on Papua New Guinea’s involvement with the Expo 2020 to be held between Oct 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

His two-day visit also included exploring opportunities for United Arab Emirates involvement in the development of Papua New Guinea.

While in Dubai, Pato met some of Papua New Guinea’s expatriate professionals, mainly pilots and engineers, and their spouses, and to thank them for being great ambassadors for the country.

He also discussed opportunities for the UAE-based Papua New Guinea community to contribute to the expo.

Pato flew out to Brisbane on an Emirates A380 on Saturday captained by Locklyn Sabumei of Goroka.

