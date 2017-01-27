Pato welcomes Korean ambassador

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato recently welcomed new Korean ambassador Kwak Bum-soo, saying his presence will further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pato said that two countries formed diplomatic ties in 1976.

Some of the agreements signed between the two countries included:

Korean vessels accessing fishing in PNG waters;

the Air Services Agreement (ASA) to allow flights between the countries; and,

A Technical Cooperation Agreement (TCA) to increase the number of Papua New Guineans attending training programmes in Korea.

“The Korean government supports PNG through development assistance,” Pato said.

He said the PNG government continued to maintain its position in condemning all nuclear tests done by North Korea as it posed a threat to peace and security in PNG.

