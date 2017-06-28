Patti Pots’ music has not been heard for awhile

IT’S been a while now I haven’t heard Patti Pots Doi singing.

Your lovely voice and music has not been heard for a while now and it would be very nice if you can come on stage again. The king of south pacific music, many of your fans, I believe, are waiting for you to hit the airwaves of South Pacific Ocean with you unique island music and meaningful lyrics. King come on again and let us hear your sweet melodies from coastal to Highlands regions of the peaceful south pacific region!

Dieheart Fan

Kobilo, Erima Dark Street

