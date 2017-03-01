PAU starts academic year

THE Pacific Adventist University has started its academic year with student registrations last week.

According to director of students services, Pastor Thomas Davai there are about 350 new students enrolled at the university.

“Out of many students who have applied from secondary schools, these 350 have been the lucky ones to be accepted, due to lack of facilities or space for all who applied,” he said.

Davai said during the registration the students registered themselves as boarding or day students.

Registration was followed by an orientation programme where continuing students shared with the new students about campus life, academic programmes, community service, the work education programme and many other aspects of the university.

The orientation ended with a city tour for those who have come from other centers outside of Port Moresby.

Davai said the purpose of the tour was to show the new students essential service centers like banks, hospitals, shopping areas, bus stops, etc.

One of the highlights of the tour was a visit to the National Parliament.

