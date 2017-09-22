Paul Barriere trophy completes tour

By MELTON PAIS

NATIONAL beermaker South Pacific Brewery welcomed the Rugby League World Cup back to Port Moresby after its brief tour of the country yesterday.

During the launching of World Cup 2017 beer can yesterday at SP Brewery Kettle, managing director Stan Joyce said, being the platinum sponsor for the tournament’s Port Moresby games, the brewer was proud to be part of the effort to bring matches to PNG.

“We’re excited to have the sensational trophy that will be contested for in the three matches that will be played here in Port Moresby our home ground,” Joyce said.

He said it would be the first time for the country to host World Cup matches and his company was excited to be part of making history.

Joyce said under their flagship brand, they had produced an SP Lager commemorative beer celebrating the World Cup 2017.

“Known for our innovations, this will provide opportunities for our customers to enjoy and watch our Kumuls take on other great league nations from October to December this year.

He acknowledged the RLWC 2017 committee led by chief exective officer Andrew Hill and Oil Search Limited for sharing the World Cup with PNG.

“Many thanks to the Oil Search team who took the Paul Barriere trophy around the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...