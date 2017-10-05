Paul Barriere trophy tour starts final leg in Southern region

THE rugby league World Cup, otherwise known as the Paul Barriere trophy, is on the final leg of its national tour in the Southern region.

The tour, sponsored and organised by Oil Search Limited, arrived in the Central province yesterday.

Oil Search trophy tour manager and PNG communications manager Ruth Waram handed the trophy over to Central province Governor Robert Agarobe at Kupiano High School, witnessed by students, teachers, government officers and former Kumuls from the province.

The Paul Barriere trophy has now travelled all regions of the country, and is now in the Southern Region.

After the welcome at Kupiano, it was taken for a drive around the town, and then to villages along the Aroma coast, starting at Gavuone, Kelarakwa, Maopa, Pelagai and Paramana.

Thousands of school children, villagers and members of the community all gathered at Kupiano station and also in large numbers at all the villages to welcome the trophy, and to feel it, touch it, and take photos with it.

The tour started in Morobe province on Sept 11 and has been to Eastern Highlands, Hela, Southern Highlands, East New Britain, New Ireland and now in Central.

