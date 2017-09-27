Paul Barriere trophy tours New Guinea Islands region

The Paul Barriere trophy arrived in East New Britain yesterday and was given a traditional Tolai welcome at Vunakanau in the Gazelle.

It was initiated into the Tolai society by the Tumbuans and given the name ToPaulias — the Tolai version of the name Paul Barriere.

It was accompanied by Oil Search executive general manager Gerea Aopi, general manager stakeholder engagement Leon Buskens and PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum.

A welcome ceremony was officiated at the Gazelle International Hotel by deputy governor Cosmas Bauk.

The trophy was taken on a tour of Kokopo town, before it was welcomed and received a traditional Tolai welcome at Kurakakaul.

The public gathered at Vunakanau to welcome the trophy, as well as one of their own — Marum — who is from the province.

The trophy departs East New Britain today for New Ireland.

