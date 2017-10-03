Paul Barriere trophy visits NIP

THE Paul Barriere trophy has toured the highlands, islands and parts of mainland Papua New Guinea, all within three weeks as part of the Oil Search-sponsored 2017 Rugby League World Cup PNG trophy tour.

It has visited villages, schools, offices, sporting fields and public places, and has been seen and touched by people from all walks of life.

It was no different when the Paul Barriere trophy was on Lihir Island and Kavieng town in New Ireland last week.

Welcoming the trophy to Zuen Christian Academy, former junior Kumul July Totsik, said bringing the Paul Barriere trophy — the ultimate price in rugby league — right down to the village level would certainly inspire future rugby league stars in Papua New Guinea.

Totsik said sports could unite a nation and also assist youths stay away from trouble, sentiments echoed by many on this tour so far.

He also thanked Oil Search for taking the Paul Barriere trophy around the country — bringing it down to the village level — adding that they were privileged to have the prestigious trophy at their school.

Totsik thanked Newcrest Mining Lihir, who partnered Oil Search to bring the Paul Barriere trophy to Lihir Island, adding that such gestures were appreciated by the community.

He said it also re-enforced Newcrest community partnership initiative under the theme “Trupla Man, Trupla Meri”.

