Paul has enough class for Kumuls

BILL Paul is a young winger who played for the winning Lae Snax Tigers side in the Digicel Cup competition this year and therefore should be considered for PNG Kumuls squad for the World Cup this year.

Having not played regularly for the Tigers this season because of his studies and then to come on in the final and contribute so much underscores the confidence that coach Stanley Tepend has on him as a young player.

He should certainly be in coach Michael Marum’s PNG Kumuls squad.

Paul is a player for the future. He was with the Kumuls under-19 squad which won the Under-19 rugby league World Cup in Scotland. He has an outstanding ability to find gaps and his kick-returns are beyond the standards of the Digicel Cup players.

Give him a Kumuls jumper.

Ruben Wiki

Like this: Like Loading...