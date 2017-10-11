Paws Walk putting animals in spotlight

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) will be hosting its annual Paws Walk on Sunday to promote the organisation’s education and animaal welfare programmes.

RSPCA marketing officer Brigitte Baki-Ta’u said RSPCA had different programmes and campaigns to help raise awareness on the protection of PNG’s animals.

She said the event will be an opportunity to promote its work and to bring together like-minded people who share the vision and mission of the RSPCA.

“RSPCA PNG currently runs several programmes such as the Pet Adoption programme where interested individuals can adopt a pet from the RSPCA Clinic,” Baki-Ta’u said.

“Another programme is our education programme which has been running since 2009, which is aimed at reaching out to students and children on having empathy for animals, and to prevent cruelty to them.”

She said the event was all about supporting the RSPCA’s cause and was open to everyone, whether they had a dog to walk with or not.

“With the support of Curtain Bros PNG Ltd, the venue for this year’s event will be at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium where participants will meet before 6am and after a brief warm up, will then take a leisurely walk from the stadium to the Paga Hill Ring Road and back,” Baki-Ta’u said.

“Water stations will be situated along the walking route with each station manned by an RSPCA volunteer along with a member from St John’s Ambulance Services.

“Special guests attending the event include RSPCA patron and Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, and Australian Olympic basketballer Jason Smith, who is in PNG to take part in the Golf Day fundraising event organised by Gateway Children’s Fund on Friday.”

