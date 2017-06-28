Pawson is new Kina boss

GREG Pawson has been appointed chief executive of Kina Securities (KSL).

The firm said it was part of its ongoing senior management succession plan which included:

splitting the roles of managing director and chief executive officer to facilitate the transition of a replacement for Syd Yates, who after a successful 20 years leading Kina, has decided to transition to retirement;

Yates relinquishing the CEO role and continuing as managing director until Dec 31 this year, to enable him to continue overseeing the advancement of several strategic initiatives;

appointing experienced banking and financial services executive Pawson as the new CEO to replace Yates. Pawson will also take over as managing director from Jan 1, 2018.

A company statement said Pawson had “deep and extensive banking and financial services experience”, having held senior management positions at Westpac, BT Financial Group and Colonial.

Most recently, he was Westpac’s general manager South East Asia-Pacific, providing strategic oversight and governance to the bank’s Singapore, India and Indonesia operations in addition to its Pacific portfolio, including banks in Fiji and PNG.

Pawson also held high-profile positions, including three years as president of the Australia-PNG, Australia-Fiji and Australia-Pacific Islands Business Councils.

Yates felt the time was right for a successor to be appointed to guide the company’s longer-term growth plans, given the benefits of Kina’s expansion into banking and the Australian Securities Exchange listing starting to bear fruit in terms of regional profile and growth.

Since Kina’s inception, Yates has been at the forefront of delivering significant company milestones including the acquisition of Maybank PNG in 2015 and Kina’s successful listing on the ASX and POMSoX.

“In May this year, I celebrated 20 years at Kina,” Yates said.

“And with that anniversary in mind, I have decided to step aside and allow my successor to lead Kina to the next phase of its growth.

“It has been a privilege to have had such a long and successful association with Kina.

“Our core domestic business continues to grow strongly, we have highly talented and creative employees and I continue to be excited and passionate about Kina’s prospects in the years ahead.”

Kina chairman Isikeli Taureka said: “We are pleased that Greg is joining us at this time. His engagement signals a new and exciting chapter for Kina.

“His depth of industry experience in the Asia-Pacific region is highly valued as Kina is poised to participate in the next cycle of PNG’s development.”

Taureka said Kina was a great PNG story, being a leader in the listed financial services sector.

He thanked Yates for successfully leading the company through a period of unprecedented change.

“Yates’ tireless energy and personal dedication to Kina’s growth have been significant factors in Kina’s success,” he said.

