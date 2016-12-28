Pay bail at govt office: Police

PEOPLE in East Sepik have been advised to pay bail money only to the government office and not to police at the stations.

Police commander Peter Philip told The National on Sunday that some police officers had been collecting bail money without keeping any record and that action is not acceptable.

“People in the province are urged to pay bail money at the BMS office (Government office) at Kreer Heights,” he said.

Philip said the receipt could then be taken to the officer in charge at the police station to have the accused person released on bail.

He said they were doing that because some police officers failed to keep a record of the payments

“Some people bribed the police to set their relatives free without being charged,” Philip said.

“It is illegal and wrong when the police accepts these fees at the station.”

Philip advised people doing that to stop the habit because it was illegal.

He said people must take note of this advice and follow it.

Philip said they must not try to take short cuts and pay bribes or fees at the station but follow the right procedure.

