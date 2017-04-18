Pay delays blamed on system

THE introduction of the Integrated Finance Management System has caused the delay of payments to overseas missions, Foreign Affairs Minister Rimbink Pato says.

While explaining that the outstanding payments for overseas missions were being resolved, Pato said the delays in the process were unfortunate.

According to reports on social media, PNG’s Singapore High Commission closed on April 11, and High Commissioner Anton Wagambie and his staff were kicked out of the office at 1 Marine Parade, Central #08-05 Singapore.

It was reported that the Government did not have funds to keep its overseas missions operational.

It is understood that Wagambie had been operating from his Singapore home since Wednesday but was expected to be kicked out of his home as well for non-payment of bills.

The staff fear that there would be no funds available for repatriation should they be kicked out of their homes.

Pato said concerns relating to diplomatic rental requirements in Singapore and UN commitments in New York were resolved.

“As part of ongoing reforms, since the drop in global commodity prices, overseas missions have also been required to undertake cost-saving measures to ensure that operations are leaner and better focused on core diplomatic activities,” he said in a statement.

Pato said progress was being made to prevent a reoccurrence of delays by the system and ongoing arrangements with the Treasury Department.

He said there were serious complications through the change in the system’s public accounts arrangements for overseas missions.

“Overseas living allowances for staff were incorrectly committed to the salaries vote and was not available for transfer each quarter as it had been in the past,” Pato said.

“As a consequence, the funds allocated to missions each quarter had been used to cover all operational requirements.”

